Rift between Independents on South Kesteven District Council led to split

A deep rift led to a bitter split in a group of Independent councillors on a district council and the formation of a new opposition party.

As reported previously, the Democratic Independents group was set up earlier this month, made up of seven Liberal Democrats and Independents on South Kesteven District Council, and is now the main opposition group to the Conservative administration.

What has been revealed this week is a bitter divide which saw four Independent councillors “shocked” to be expelled from the Independent Group as they sought to challenge its leadership.

Its leader, Councillor Paul Wood, claims the divide was caused by members' contrasting interpretations of an 'Independent' councillor, saying: “I believe an Independent should have a very balanced view and not just be there to oppose the administration, but challenge when necessary and support a good idea when it's a good idea.”

However, Coun Philip Knowles, who was one of those removed and is now leader of the newly formed Democratic Independents, says Coun Woods’ increasing support for the Tory administration went against the wishes of the majority of members.

Although both sides admit issues were bubbling away for some time, it was Coun Wood's support for the council's proposal to close Deepings Leisure Centre which caused them to erupt.

The proposal was due to be made at a council meeting in November.

Despite the majority of the Independent Group wanting to call for a delay in the decision while other options were explored, Coun Wood wanted to second the proposal to close it permanently.

Coun Knowles said: “Paul came to a meeting and said he was going to second the proposal because he was in support of it.

“We pointed out that he can support it personally but he should not second it because it implied support by the rest of the group when in fact the majority were vehemently opposed.

“We made it clear that if he seconded the motion then confidence in him as leader would be severely affected.”

To members’ dismay, Coun Wood did support the closure of the leisure centre and the group called for a meeting to challenge his leadership.

It was at this meeting that Coun Wood excluded the four members before any challenge could be made, said Coun Knowles.

He said: “I was shocked by the way it happened. He knew there was going to be a challenge, it had been coming for a while.”

Coun Woods told this newspaper that he supported the closure of the leisure centre because “at the end of the day it's unaffordable, so I had no problem supporting that we can't afford it, and to support that view".

Despite the falling out, Coun Knowles said he would welcome Coun Wood and the remaining two members of the Independent Group into the fold to further strengthen the opposition, adding that he hoped to also work with Alliance SK.

Coun Knowles added: “We will support the administration where we believe it’s appropriate to do so.

“We will be more relentless in challenging the administration when they have got it wrong.”

The Democratic Independents group was set up earlier this month and is comprised of Liberal Democrats and Independents from Bourne and Stamford areas.

Coun Knowles is joined by councillors Richard Cleaver (deputy leader), Harrish Bisnauthsing, Paul Fellows, Anna Kelly, Murray Turner and Amanda Wheeler.

Remaining in the Independent Group, alongside Coun Wood, are his wife Coun Jane Wood – who together represent the Viking ward –and Coun Penny Milnes, for Loveden Heath.