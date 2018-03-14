Rippingale burglary suspects released without charge

Two men arrested in connection with five burglaries in Rippingale have been released without charge.

The burglaries took place in the village during the period between November last year and February.

Last month a 24-year-old man from the area and the 27-year-old man from Grantham were arrested in connection with the burglaries and were released on bail.

Police announced today (March 14) they will be taking no further action as there is no evidence to suggest that they committed the offences.

If you have any information about the burglaries call police on 101.