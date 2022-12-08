The food bank is appealing for more help from businesses as the community's generosity "will only go so far".

Grantham Foodbank is supporting 62 per cent more children than this time last year, a figure that is "just wrong" according to coordinator, Brian Hanbury.

In November, the organisation provided 4,509 meals for 501 people in the area (a rise of 55 per cent compared to last year), including 207 children.

Grantham Foodbank (43947499)

Brian said: “What’s going out of kilter is the amount of children that are being supported. A 62 per cent increase in children is just wrong.

"We have to try and use our voices to turn this around. I’m deliberately making sure that we’ve got companies donating hot water bottles, just so kids don’t go to bed cold.

"We’ve got tons of sleeping bags coming in, just to deal with the amount of people who will be falling out on the streets this Christmas, and we can’t stop that, because of what’s happening."

Brian Hanbury (right) receiving donations from Grantham residents. (61147601)

As we head towards Christmas, Brian praised the generosity of the people of Grantham, who continue to support the organisation.

One of the ways that people are helping is through reverse advent calendars, where food is collected on each day of December, as well as the 'Feeding the 5,000' programme.

Brian explained that he had around nine tonnes of food in stock, "so that would get us to Christmas", but what happens beyond Christmas is less clear.

"At the moment, I think we are on the edge of going boom," he said. “There’s only so much giving in our community.

"We recognise that everyone is feeling the pinch, which means all the food that comes in here, all comes from the compassion that’s in our community.

"At some point, that will only go so far and we recognise that the hardship is growing.

"We are at a point it’s food coming in will reduce and food going out is going to increase, so at some point we will not be able to keep ahead of the game, but we will carry on working as hard as we can with our community to do so."

Brian is now looking to engage with businesses as a recent analysis of his found that the foodbank needed over £13,000 per year just to provide enough cereal to clients.

He said: "“We are trying to find companies that will sponsor a product, even a percentage of that product then we can just target those items that we need to make a nutritionally balanced parcel.

"So any company that is interested in playing a small part in what we do, just engage."

In terms of volunteer help, Brian is looking for business representatives to spread the word of what the foodbank is trying to achieve to other companies.

"Businesses work with businesses. I’m down here with the community, and I’m looking for people who will come and engage at business level," Brian added.

To find out more about Grantham Foodbank or to get involved, visit: https://grantham.foodbank.org.uk/

Brian said that his ultimate job is to close the foodbank down, but in the meantime, he said that "we’re dealing with the needs that are in front of us".