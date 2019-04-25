Rise in children relying on Grantham Foodbank for emergency handouts

The number of local children relying on charity handouts to eat has surged since last year, according to the latest foodbank report.

Thirty-nine tonnes of food and nearly 35,000 meals were distributed to 2,587 adults and 1,254 children in the Grantham area between April 2018 and March 2019 – a 34 per cent increase in child interventions compared to the same period last year.

The worrying statistics are revealed in the charity’s annual report, and the local figures also reveal that there has been a 30 per cent increase in the amount of people receiving emergency food parcels in the last year, compared to 2017.

Brian Hanbury. (9096156)

Most food vouchers were fulfilled for people living in Grantham St Vincent’s, Grantham Earlesfield and Grantham St Wulfram’s wards.

Foodbank co-ordinator Brian Hanbury said: “It’s a scary situation. We are just touching on the edge of not being able to cope.

“We have seen a year on year growth in the amount of people needing our support. Eventually, the amount of food we have going out will override the compassion of Grantham.

“We used to be able to rely on foodbanks in Spalding, Stamford, Bourne and Lincoln to help out as they always had excess food, but they have caught up with us now. It is very much ‘watch this space’ at the moment.”

Grantham Foodbank was recently chosen by The Trussell Trust and Fareshare, two of the UK’s biggest Christian anti-poverty projects, to collaborate in a joint enterprise to provide fresh food to those in need.

Brian added: “Fareshare now delivers up to 400kg of fresh food to us on a weekly basis. They save good food from going to waste and we get it back into the feeding system. This helps to get more nutrition into the food parcels that are handed out.”

Grantham Foodbank, which also supplies quality used clothes and household essentials to clients, has recently received £2,224 from South Kesteven District Council.

At its budget council meeting in March, the district council approved a one off funding of £15,000 to be allocated across the four foodbanks within South Kesteven, a move which was supported across the chamber.

Brian added: “This funding is a vital lifeline for the foodbanks in the area. Injections of cash from the council will enable us to expand and target our services to meet growing demand.”

The foodbank costs between £28,000 to £34,000 a year to run and relies on funding as well as food donations to continue.

Speaking to the Journal on Wednesday, Brian added: “A fridge or a freezer would help sustain the fresh food for longer. Over half of the delivery of fresh items and all of the bread went out in this last two hours of distribution today which included another 46 adults and 21 children.”

The foodbank is hosting a supermarket collection at Asda on Saturday between 8am-1pm. It is in particular need of meal-based sauces, coffee, tea, sponge pudding, tinned meat or fish, tinned fruit, squash and any flavour cordials.