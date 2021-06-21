Cold callers pretending to be from utility companies in Lincolnshire are stealing money from people's bank accounts.

They claim the victim needs to pay off an outstanding balance for a small amount, often £22. Once they have the bank details they take larger sums.

If a person receives a call like this, they should not give bank details, police are warning. They have issued the following advice:

Lincolnshire Police are warning of a phone scam (48427240)

Don’t fall victim to the scam:

If you receive a call asking you to make immediate payment to a utility company such as water, gas or electricity, do not give your details over the phone.

Contact the company directly using a telephone number you can verify and query your account that way. Genuine companies won’t call you out of the blue.

Never give out personal or financial details over the phone to a cold caller.

For more information on how to stay safe from fraud, visit Action Fraud or call 0300 123 2040.