A schoolboy, aged 10, who is one of the youngest drummers to achieve a Grade 8, has been given a rising star award.

Sam Bickmore, a Cliffedale Primary School pupil, was named as a rising star in the Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30 awards at Lincoln Cathedral on November 10.

After achieving his Grade 8 in drumming (equivalent to an A-level) in February, Sam has gone onto have an "eventful year", according to his dad, Gary Bickmore.

This includes live performances at a festival, recognition from rock bands and an appearance on CBBC's Blue Peter, where he drummed along to the theme tune.

Last week, Sam was honoured as part of the Lincolnite’s 30 Under 30, which celebrates rising stars in the county.

Sam noted his pride at representing his county alongside the other finalists, who were chosen from over 200 nominations.

Sam Bickmore with his Blue Peter badge. (60682798)

He added: "I'm very proud to be nominated and receive this award."

Since taking up the drums three years ago, Sam has been taught by by Pete Coppin at the Melody Music Rooms.

According to Sam's mum, Sarra Bickmore, Pete "just knows what to do to challenge Sam. He teaches him according to his ability rather than his age which I think’s pretty special".

Sam uploads regular drumming covers to his Youtube channel, Sam Beat7, and has been lauded on social media by bands such as Avenged Sevenfold, Bowling for Soup, and The Subways, who invited him to meet them backstage back in September.

He is also in a band, Class Act, comprised of three other young musicians, who opened Knipfest earlier this year.

Sam took part in a two hour livestream 'drumathon' to raise awareness and money for children’s mental health charities in May, and performed at the Lions Variety concert at The Priory Academy in October.