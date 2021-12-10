Grantham singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone has won the Brit Awards' Rising Star prize.

Holly, 21, was shortlisted for the Brit award after finishing as a runner-up in this year's BBC Sound Of longlist.

On winning the award she told the BBC: "I'm kind of freaking out. I'm not processing it very well. But I'm just so so happy. I'm so chuffed. I'm on top of the world."

Holly, who attended Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School, joins the likes of Adele, Florence + The Machine and Sam Fender in winning the rising star award.

The award, supported by BBC Radio 1, recognises British artists who had not achieved a top 20 album or more than one top 20 single by October 31 this year.

Bree Runway and Lola Young were also shortlisted for the prize, originally known as Critics' Choice.

Holly has shot to fame in recent times, having already played Glastonbury in 2019 and toured with pop sensation Lewis Capaldi.

Most recently, Holly came second in the BBC’s Sound of 2021 list, which has been won by the likes of Adele and Sam Smith in previous years.

Her first song, Deep End, was released just before lockdown. Her debut EP, Falling Asleep At The Wheel, had been streamed more than 65 million times.

She followed it up with this year's Walls Are Way Too Thin EP,