Pictures show high water levels through Grantham overnight.

A flood warning is in place for the River Witham through Grantham.

Photos show the high water levels of the river through Wyndham Park and other parts of Grantham.

Flooding through Wyndham Park.

Storm Babet caused major disruption to travel yesterday (Friday) on the trains and roads.

Disruption may remain today so people are advised to check their journey times or plan ahead.