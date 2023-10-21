Home   News   Article

River Witham flooding warning in Grantham as Storm Babet continues to cause disruption

By Katie Green
Published: 07:24, 21 October 2023

Pictures show high water levels through Grantham overnight.

A flood warning is in place for the River Witham through Grantham.

Photos show the high water levels of the river through Wyndham Park and other parts of Grantham.

Flooding through Wyndham Park.
Flooding through Wyndham Park.

Storm Babet caused major disruption to travel yesterday (Friday) on the trains and roads.

Disruption may remain today so people are advised to check their journey times or plan ahead.

