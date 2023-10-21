River Witham flooding warning in Grantham as Storm Babet continues to cause disruption
Published: 07:24, 21 October 2023
Pictures show high water levels through Grantham overnight.
A flood warning is in place for the River Witham through Grantham.
Photos show the high water levels of the river through Wyndham Park and other parts of Grantham.
Storm Babet caused major disruption to travel yesterday (Friday) on the trains and roads.
Disruption may remain today so people are advised to check their journey times or plan ahead.