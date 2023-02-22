A river bank path has been closed for two weeks to create a new wetland habitat.

Work began on Monday (February 20) to create the wetland habitat next to the River Witham in the parkland at Belton House as it enters the final phase of its Blue Green Corridor project.

The project, in partnership with South Kesteven District Council, North Kesteven District Council and the Environment Agency, is working to rejuvenate this section of the River Witham to benefit biodiversity and improve the connection with its floodplain.

The River Witham. Photo: Gary Howell (62598873)

In a Facebook post on the Belton House page, it said: "To create the wetland, we will be scraping back a wet area to make a shallow pond which will fill with water when the river floods.

"To help this area flood, lengths of timber will be placed in the river to create artificial beaver dams.

"This wetland area will be great for wildfowl, herons, little egrets, as well as other wildlife like frogs, toads, newts and Daubenton’s bats.

"We will also hopefully see an increase in dragonflies, damselflies, water beetles, and aquatic plants such as water dropwort and flag iris."

Although the path along the river bank is closed, people can still view the wetland creation from the woodland path.