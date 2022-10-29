Trevor Dunn, of Dudley Road, Grantham, writes:

We have lived in Dudley Road for 15 years, and have seen the numbers of fish and ducks that we grew used to regularly seeing 10 years ago steadily decrease over the past four or five years.

The floor of the river and plant growth below the surface seem to have become covered in a semi-permanent green/brown algal slime in recent years.

Reader letter (10012624)

Despite a number of enquiries lodged with the Environment Agency and South Kesteven District Council, we have been unable to find any published reports and results of regular testing and monitoring of the water quality, either currently or over past years.

The Witham is such a valuable community asset, and there must be scientifically identifiable reasons why the decrease in numbers of fish and ducks, and the increase in the presence of algal slime have come about.

We believe that the people of Grantham would welcome being given regular, meaningful and user friendly advice of the state of their local river. It really is important.