Grantham RiverCare are appealing for plastic bottle tops to help with their Christmas tree festival entry at St Wulfram's Church.

They are asking for plastic bottle tops of any colour or size from bottles of pop, squash, milk, water, energy drinks, cordials, juice and milkshakes.

A group spokesperson said: "This year sees the return of the St Wulfram's Christmas Tree Festival in November and we want to use the tops as part of our tree.

St Wulfram's Church Christmas Tree Festival 2019. (23159451)

"We are also want to save them for a future RiverCare BeachCare art project."

A collection point has been set up at Wyndham Park's Visitor Centre, Grantham, for the lids to be dropped off between Thursday to Sunday, 11am-3pm.