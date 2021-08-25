More than 20 volunteers faced the rain over the weekend to complete a clean-up of the River Witham, collecting six supermarket trolleys.

Grantham Rivercare completed its 107th clean up at the weekend, and despite the weather the 24 volunteers were able to cover the riverside from Bridge End Road to Wyndham Park as well as all of Dudley Road and Welham Street.

A few volunteers also returned on Sunday afternoon to recover waste from the river as their stalwart canoeist was unavailable on Saturday.

Members of Grantham RiverCare carried out their 107th clean-up of the Witham. (50548095)

Waste from the river included four bags of domestic waste that had been thrown into the river opposite the college.

RiverCare volunteers had also witnessed a pollution incident on Friday where the Mow Beck reaches the River Witham. The group says the river turned a bright blue and caused stress to the fish in the area.

This was reported to Anglican Water who have been to the scene and collected water samples for analysis. The Environment Agency was informed as they will be tracking down the source of pollution.

Rivercare members are a dedicated bunch. (50548097)

Volunteers are treated to tea and cake at the end of their sessions, and this sessions cakes were provided by a volunteer from the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre.

In total seven bags of refuse, six shopping trollies and three bags of recyclable litter were collected.