The RiverCare team completed their 120th clean up at the weekend.

Following their clean up on New Year's Day, volunteers have already collected 171 bags of litter around town since the start of the year.

On Saturday, February 18, 31 volunteers set out along the riverbank and in two hours, they picked up another 15 bags of rubbish.

Items they found included a shopping trolley, a cat box, a 1980's car radio, a child's scooter and a chair cushion.

Ian Simmons, RiverCare co-leader, said: "This year Keep Britain Tidy are keen to understand the problem of vapes as items of litter, so we are measuring the problem.

"This time we collected 32 vape items. These cause a problem in the environment because they are plastic bases, contain noxious chemicals, lead and mercury to name just two, and lithium-ion batteries."

The team also picked up 44 glass bottles, 105 plastic bottles and 114 cans.

After the clean-up, volunteers were rewarded with home-made soup, brownies and hot drinks.

Keep Britain Tidy is a UK-based independent environmental charity with campaigns to reduce litter in local places.

The charity supports RiverCare alongside Anglian Water.

The next outing will be on March 18, when the team will be helping with the Great British Spring Clean, running from March 17, until April 2.

This is overseen by Keep Britain Tidy.

Anyone who wants to get involved with Grantham RiverCare can get in touch with the team on its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rivercaregrantham/ .

People can also call RiverCare. Contact Ian Simmons on 07950 000928 or David Martin on 07739 864490.