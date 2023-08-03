Grantham RiverCare continues to keep River Witham clean throughout July
RiverCare volunteers have been busy over the last month in their 126th clean up.
On Saturday, July 29, 32 Grantham RiverCare volunteers helped to clean up as part of Britain’s Love Parks week.
The group continues its efforts to reduce and remove the “invasive” Himalayan Balsam - a naturalised plant found in riverbanks - continues.
Ian Simmons, co-leader of the group, said: “We are working with staff and volunteers from Belton House and East Mercia Rivers Trust to eradicate this plant from the area.
“Each year the amount found goes down so it shows we are having a positive effect.”
The group also held a ‘life under the ripples’ event, looking at the invertebrate life that lives under the river bed.
On Saturday, RiverCare volunteers also took to their main role of keeping the River Witham tidy and were joined by Ian Firth, Asda’s community champion for Grantham.
In their clean up, they picked up 31 vapes, six bags of recyclables with 113 cans, 85 plastic bottles and 42 glass bottles.
There was also eight bags of recyclables, which included footballs, a bike helmet and two large flat bed trollies from B&Q.
These have now been returned.
Ian added: “Worryingly, we also found another illegal crayfish trap.
“This has been reported to and collected as evidence by the Environment Agency.”
The next clean up is on Saturday, August 19.
If anyone would like to get involved, they can find out more at the RiverCare Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/rivercaregrantham.
Ian can also be contacted by phone on 07950 000928 or David Martin can be reached on 07739 864490.