Grantham RiverCare group carried out its 115th clean-up of the River Witham and surrounding areas on Saturday (August 20).

Twenty three volunteers turned out to help with the group venturing into Queen Elizabeth Park and then back via Belton Lane, while another group came down the river from Bridge End Road.

Two recent wildfires in Queen Elizabeth Park highlighted to the team the importance of the work they do, and the vigilance required at this time of year.

Grantham Rivercare had their 115th clean up. Credit: Grantham Rivercare (58869855)

Grantham Rivercare had their 115th clean up. Credit: Grantham Rivercare (58869884)

One man in the water found some interesting items, including six car wheels (no tyres!).

In addition, the group filled 13 refuse sacks; one third of which were recyclables (83 cans, 20 glass and 38 plastic bottles).

The volunteers were rewarded with sausage rolls, lemon cake and a popular blackberry gateau using fruit picked by volunteers the week before.

The RiverCare group will be meeting again on September 17 when they will be joined by local Lincolnshire Co-op staff.

Grantham Rivercare had their 115th clean up. Credit: Grantham Rivercare (58869933)

Grantham Rivercare had their 115th clean up. Credit: Grantham Rivercare (58869893)

If you are interested in joining you can contact RiverCare through its Facebook page (RiverCare Grantham) or call Ian Simmons on 07950 000928 or David Martin on 07739 864490.