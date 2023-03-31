Grantham RiverCare have been busy this month.

Twenty seven volunteers set out on Saturday, March 18, for a clean-up as part of the Keep Britain Tidy's Great British Clean.

They then set out a week later on March 25 and joined Grantham Angling Association's Fly Fishing Section (GAAFFS) to clean a stretch of the Witham from the Lion Gates and followed the river alongside Belton House.

A spokesperson for Grantham RiverCare said: "With the first quarter of 2023 coming to a close, so far over 300 bags of rubbish have been taken off local streets and the river corridor.

"A particular mention for volunteer Dave Green, who has alone collected over 200 bags himself!"

In its Great British Spring Clean litter pick, a number of items were collected including an ironing board, plastic doll and a £5 note. In total, 16 bags of litter were collected.

Around 40 per cent of the litter was drinks cans, glass, plastic bottles and a considerate number of vapes was also found.

Eight volunteers joined the litter pick with GAAFFS where a total of five bags were collected, including a lot of polystyrene.

The team were also shown preparation work for the Witham/Slea Blue-Green corridor project.

Stuart, a volunteer River Keeper for GAAFFS, explained that the club’s fishing records show a three-fold increase in the number of fish caught over the last three years, an indication that the ecosystem is doing well.

If anyone would like to get involved with Grantham RiverCare, get in touch via its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rivercaregrantham/.

For more information, contact Ian Simmons on 07950 000928 or David Martin on 07739 864490.