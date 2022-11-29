Volunteers with Grantham RiverCare were joined by the Mayor, as the team did their last litter pick of the year.

On Saturday, November 26, 34 volunteers aged eight to eighty turned out for the litter pick, where they were joined by Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal.

In total across the year, volunteers have contributed over 1,000 hours of their time to "ensure our stretch of the River Witham stays as clean and healthy as possible as it passes through the town," said Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare.

The volunteers with Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal.

Coun Graham Jeal said: ""The RiverCare team, Grantham, are one of the things that make our town a great place to live - civic champions that take it upon themselves to make a difference and volunteer to clean up the area around the River Witham in Grantham.

"The riverside walk is a much loved part of the town - cyclists, dog walkers, runners and people just out for a walk really value this oasis that runs very close to the town centre.

Volunteers at the last litter pick of the year.

"I was delighted to volunteer, it really feels like you are making a difference whilst meeting like minded people. I look forward to joining them again in the new year to help keep Grantham tidy."

With the recent rainfall and water levels rising, the team stayed on the banks and the wet teams would only enter under controlled conditions to get other litter.

Throughout November, RiverCare collected its highest number of drink containers, including 53 glass bottles, 107 plastic bottles and 182 cans.

Volunteers at the last litter pick of the year.

They also discovered a shopping trolley, Hovis bread trolley, glass plate, scooter, multiple buckets and a traffic cone.

The volunteers were rewarded with home made sausage rolls, soup and fruit cake.

Ian added: "We will be back in February with a continued conviction to keep our stretch of river healthy and clean through 2023.

Volunteers at the last litter pick of the year.

"Our Fresh Water Watchers will continue to monitor water quality over the festive period. No rest for the dedicated!"

Volunteers at the last litter pick of the year.

Grantham RiverCare wanted to give a final thanks to those who supported its efforts including Keep Britain Tidy, Anglian Water, the Environment Agency, Lions Environmental, East Mercia Rivers Trust, South Kesteven District Council Street Scene staff, SKDC and ESK Wyndham Park staff.

The team also wanted to say thank you for the donations from GAAFFS, Lincolnshire Co-op, Rotary Club, Lions, Moto Foundation that enabled them to continue their work.

To get involved with Grantham RiverCare, get in touch on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/rivercaregrantham/.