The RiverCare team started off 2023 with a litter pick on New Year's Day.

Eighteen volunteers with Grantham RiverCare met up at lunchtime on January 1, to search for litter and were awarded with hot beverages, mince pies and shortbread after.

Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, said: "It was colder than it looked, but we still managed to collect nine large bags of discarded items from a short walk from Wyndham Park to the paddock between Stonebridge and St. Catherine’s

Roads.

Eighteen volunteers turned up for the New Years Day litter pick. (61764693)

"Somebody had spent a lot of money on midnight fireworks based on the packaging left neatly by one of the bins. Shame they didn’t manage to take it home with them."

The volunteers are currently resting for their busy year ahead, which will include kick sampling sessions where they will investigate the "life that lives, unseen, in our river", added Ian.

These sessions will be done thanks to donations from the Moto Foundation and Grantham Anglign Association Fly Fishing.

The group will also be taking a trip to Westminster in February, after they were invited by Kim Leadbeater (Lab), MP for Batley and Spen, to the Great British Spring Clean launch event.

The next get together for the group will be on Saturday, February 18.

To join the group, search for 'RiverCare Grantham' on Facebook.