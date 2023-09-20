Over 30 volunteers, both young and old, turned out for the latest RiverCare clean up.

The 128th clean up took place earlier this month, where 33 Grantham RiverCare volunteers turned up on the foggy morning.

Amongst the volunteers were some new faces, including project officer Lucy Jackson and a guest from Thames21, a pressure group working to improve the health of the Thames and its surrounding ecosystems.

Ian Simmons, co-lead of Grantham RiverCare, said: “Again, sad to report, we managed to fill thirteen bags of litter with a lot of ‘on the go’ litter, including fast food packaging, drinks cans and bottles.

“These latter two accounted for around 55 per cent of the waste collected.

“The rogue’s gallery this month included two big, heavy rubber fencing bases, a shopping trolley, traffic cone, a flat screen TV frame and a children’s scooter.

“We also cleared a lot of fishing line and tackle from overhanging trees.

“Our focus on the problem of vapes was highlighted by the collection of a further discarded twenty.

“Hopefully these disposable products will be outlawed by the government soon.”

Volunteers were also told about the discovery of the “invasive” American Signal Crayfish, also known as Red Claw Clayfish.

Ian added: “Originally introduced in the 1970s to farm for food, some animals escaped and started to ravage the local river invertebrate population, including our native White Claw Crayfish.

“Surveys monitoring the spread of the invaders and this work have now identified that the Red are now moving closer to the natural habitat of the native animals.

“If you do use the rivers as anglers, dog walkers, canoeists or paddlers, please ensure that anything that has been in the river is checked, washed and dried before returning to a river.

“This will help slow the spread of this aggressive invader and other plants and animals.”

The next litter pick will take place on Saturday, October 21.

More details on Grantham RiverCare can be found on its Facebook page by searing ‘RiverCare Grantham’.

For more information, contact Ian Simmons on 07950 000928 or David Martin on 07739 864490.