Rivercare volunteers show their love for Grantham riverside

Grantham Rivercare has just completed its 111th clean-up outing with twenty volunteers turning up on Saturday 26th March to help clear substantial litter from the riverside area.

A seven-week gap since Rivercare’s February meet meant that there was, unfortunately, a lot of work for the volunteers to do and it was a disappointing to find just a day later that two shopping trolleys had already been dumped in the river. Nevertheless, great progress was made.

The volunteers were joined by members from RiverCare/BeachCare HQ, who filmed some of their clean-up activities as part of a commemorative twenty-year anniversary video they are producing.

A whopping amount of litter was collected throughout the day, including over 250 recyclable drinks containers, eight traffic cones, the ubiquitous shopping trolley, a child’s scooter and - bizarrely - a rear parcel shelf from a small hatchback!

RiverCare BeachCare (East Anglia) is a Keep Britain Tidy project funded in our region by Anglian Water

It currently supports 50 local community groups to litter pick, undertake citizen science projects and act as guardians of their local watercourse or beach.