Grantham RiverCare wins BBC Radio Lincolnshire Make a Difference Green Champions Award
RiverCare has won an award for all of their hard work from BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Grantham RiverCare are a group of volunteers who tackle litter in the River Witham across Grantham.
They received The Make a Difference Green Champions Award on Wednesday July 28 from radio presenter Melvyn Prior.
David Martin and Ian Simmons are Co-Leader's of Grantham RiverCare.
David said: "I mean it's quite an achievement really and to win an award it marks a chapter in RiverCare's history and it shows the dedication of the volunteers.
"For us as leaders we are absolutely chuffed for the volunteers and for the group."
During this clean-up 20 volunteers helped to collect 14 bags of litter which contained over 110 recyclable items, such as glass bottles, plastic bottles and cans.
The litter collected on the day also included 2 trolleys, a skateboard, a VCR, traffic cones, wood panels, a plastic chair, a bike and even an electric bike.
The groups 107th clean-up will take place on Saturday August 21 between 10am and 12pm.