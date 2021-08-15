RiverCare has won an award for all of their hard work from BBC Radio Lincolnshire

Grantham RiverCare are a group of volunteers who tackle litter in the River Witham across Grantham.

They received The Make a Difference Green Champions Award on Wednesday July 28 from radio presenter Melvyn Prior.

Grantham RiverCare volunteers win BBC Radio Lincolnshire award (49804128)

David Martin and Ian Simmons are Co-Leader's of Grantham RiverCare.

David said: "I mean it's quite an achievement really and to win an award it marks a chapter in RiverCare's history and it shows the dedication of the volunteers.

"For us as leaders we are absolutely chuffed for the volunteers and for the group."

During this clean-up 20 volunteers helped to collect 14 bags of litter which contained over 110 recyclable items, such as glass bottles, plastic bottles and cans.

The litter collected on the day also included 2 trolleys, a skateboard, a VCR, traffic cones, wood panels, a plastic chair, a bike and even an electric bike.

The groups 107th clean-up will take place on Saturday August 21 between 10am and 12pm.