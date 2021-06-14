Riverside path in Grantham to be closed for two days for major tree work
Published: 11:33, 14 June 2021
| Updated: 11:35, 14 June 2021
A riverside path in Grantham will close for two days this week to allow for work on trees to be carried out.
The Riverside Walk pathway will be closed between Sainsbury’s and Bridge End on Wednesday and Thursday (June 16 and 17) for major work to be carried out.
A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said: "Barriers will be up so for your own safety please take care."