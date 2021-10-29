Home   News   Article

Lorry strikes railway bridge in Harlaxton Road, Grantham

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 13:50, 29 October 2021
 | Updated: 17:14, 29 October 2021

A lorry collided with a town centre bridge earlier today causing the road to be blocked.

Lincolnshire Police attended Harlaxton Road bridge, Grantham after a lorry collided with the bridge.

Reported at 1.06pm today (Friday), police asked motorists to avoid the area.

In a statement, the police said: "Please avoid the area while the vehicle is recovered.

"We will release an update when we have one."

A similar event occurred last month as a lorry struck the railway bridge.

A lorry collided with Harlaxton Road bridge. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52751241)
A lorry collided with Harlaxton Road bridge. Credit: R. S. Mortiss (52751249)
Readers have been sharing their pictures of the incident with us too.

Lincolnshire Police are in attendance at Harlaxton Road bridge, Grantham after a lorry struck the bridge (52752563)
Lincolnshire Police are in attendance at Harlaxton Road bridge, Grantham after a lorry struck the bridge (52752669)
The lorry is from Leeds-based H&A Transport. The driver was unhurt in the incident.

The firm confirmed to the Journal that a full investigation would be taking place to establish what happened.

