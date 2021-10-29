Lorry strikes railway bridge in Harlaxton Road, Grantham
A lorry collided with a town centre bridge earlier today causing the road to be blocked.
Lincolnshire Police attended Harlaxton Road bridge, Grantham after a lorry collided with the bridge.
Reported at 1.06pm today (Friday), police asked motorists to avoid the area.
In a statement, the police said: "Please avoid the area while the vehicle is recovered.
"We will release an update when we have one."
A similar event occurred last month as a lorry struck the railway bridge.
Readers have been sharing their pictures of the incident with us too.
The lorry is from Leeds-based H&A Transport. The driver was unhurt in the incident.
The firm confirmed to the Journal that a full investigation would be taking place to establish what happened.