A road in Grantham is blocked following a reported collision between a number of vehicles.

The incident happened near the railway bridge on Springfield Road which is now closed.

Police and an ambulance are on the scene.

The scene of the incident this morning on Springfield Road, Grantham. Photo: Rigger Mortiss (42253500)

A police helicopter has also been seen flying in the area.

Reports say that a number of people are believed to have run away from the scene. It has also been reported that a police car was involved in a collision near the bridge.