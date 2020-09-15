Grantham road blocked following collision between cars near railway bridge
Published: 11:52, 15 September 2020
| Updated: 12:28, 15 September 2020
A road in Grantham is blocked following a reported collision between a number of vehicles.
The incident happened near the railway bridge on Springfield Road which is now closed.
Police and an ambulance are on the scene.
A police helicopter has also been seen flying in the area.
Reports say that a number of people are believed to have run away from the scene. It has also been reported that a police car was involved in a collision near the bridge.