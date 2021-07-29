Home   News   Article

Road blocked with emergency services at the scene in Grantham town centre

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 11:40, 29 July 2021
 | Updated: 11:49, 29 July 2021

An incident on a town centre road has caused traffic delays.

Emergency services, including police, are in attendance following an incident on London Road, Grantham.

According to witnesses, the road is currently blocked.

Emergency services on London Road. (49703010)
Live news from AA.com confirms that traffic on London Road is slow, with connecting roads, such as Bridge End Road and Springfield Road, also affected by the delays.

Lincolnshire Police have been approached for comment.

More news as we have it.

