Grantham road closed after collision involving three vehicles
Published: 09:46, 03 December 2022
| Updated: 09:48, 03 December 2022
Emergency services attended a collision involving three vehicles in Grantham yesterday afternoon (Friday).
Police, fire crews and the ambulance service all attended the collision on Springfield Road at about 4.15pm.
The road was closed near the railway bridge at the junction with London Road.
Fire crews left the scene at about 5.30pm.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.