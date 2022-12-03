Home   News   Article

Grantham road closed after collision involving three vehicles

By Graham Newton
Published: 09:46, 03 December 2022
 | Updated: 09:48, 03 December 2022

Emergency services attended a collision involving three vehicles in Grantham yesterday afternoon (Friday).

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service all attended the collision on Springfield Road at about 4.15pm.

The road was closed near the railway bridge at the junction with London Road.

Springfield Road was closed following the incident. Photo: RSM Photography (61080081)
The three-vehicle collision happened on Springfield Road. Photo: RSM Photography (61080089)
The collision involved three vehicles. Photo: RSM Photography (61080085)
Springfield Road was closed by the police. Photo: RSM Photography (61080083)
Firefighters, police and ambulance attended the scene. Photo: RSM Photography (61080087)
Fire crews left the scene at about 5.30pm.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

