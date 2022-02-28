A cyclist was hurt in a collision with a vehicle which closed a Grantham road yesterday.

The cyclist was riding alone when the incident happened near the junction of Belton Lane and the B1174 around 11am yesterday (Sunday).

An ambulance attended the scene and the cyclist was treated by medical staff. The extent of the man's injuries are not known but are not believed to be life-threatening.

A cyclist was treated for injuries in Great Gonerby. (55153220)

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 10.14am on 27 February to Belton Lane in Great Gonerby. The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision. We sent a paramedic in a fast response car and a double-crewed ambulance. One patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital via double-crewed ambulance.”

The road was closed by police while the incident was dealt with.