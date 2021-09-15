New Beacon Road in Grantham has been closed after a female pedestrian was seriously injured in a road traffic collision tonight (Wednesday, September 15).

The collision involved a car and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and has been taken to the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that the road is expected to be closed for several hours and are urging motorists to avoid the area and find an alternative route.

A police spokesperson said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam or CCTV footage can call us on 101, inc 408 of Sept 15."