A road was closed for several hours today (Sunday) when a vehicle caught fire in a village.

Firefighters attended the incident at 12.50pm after a telehandler caught fire at Wilsford.

The AA said the incident was first reported at 12.45pm on Back Lane and that traffic was being redirected through the village.

Firefighters attended the vehicle fire at Wilsford. Photo: Stock image (63201288)

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue said there was "severe fire damage to the whole telehandler".

The fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

The fire was caused by the engine overheating, the spokesperson confirmed.

The AA has since reported the road has reopened.