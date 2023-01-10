A1 southbound closed at Colsterworth for vehicle recovery after crash
Published: 14:57, 10 January 2023
| Updated: 14:59, 10 January 2023
Police have closed the A1 for the second time today to recover a vehicle involved in a crash.
Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 southbound between Colsterworth and Great Ponton.
One lane has been closed while a car involved in a crash this morning (Tuesday, January 10) is recovered.
The crash happened just after 9am and involved one vehicle which came off the road.
The driver was not injured.
A spokesperson for the police described it as a 'very lucky escape' and issued a reminder to 'always drive to the conditions of the road'.
A second crash took place one mile down the road and resulted in a man being taken to hospital.
The road is set to reopen fully after the recovery.