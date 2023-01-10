Police have closed the A1 for the second time today to recover a vehicle involved in a crash.

Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 southbound between Colsterworth and Great Ponton.

One lane has been closed while a car involved in a crash this morning (Tuesday, January 10) is recovered.

A collision on the A1 at Colsterworth brought traffic to a standstill. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The crash happened just after 9am and involved one vehicle which came off the road.

The driver was not injured.

A spokesperson for the police described it as a 'very lucky escape' and issued a reminder to 'always drive to the conditions of the road'.

The vehicle which was involved with a crash this morning (January 10)

A second crash took place one mile down the road and resulted in a man being taken to hospital.

The road is set to reopen fully after the recovery.