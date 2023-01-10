Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

A1 southbound closed at Colsterworth for vehicle recovery after crash

By Maddy Baillie
-
maddy.baillie@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 14:57, 10 January 2023
 | Updated: 14:59, 10 January 2023

Police have closed the A1 for the second time today to recover a vehicle involved in a crash.

Traffic is at a standstill on the A1 southbound between Colsterworth and Great Ponton.

One lane has been closed while a car involved in a crash this morning (Tuesday, January 10) is recovered.

A collision on the A1 at Colsterworth brought traffic to a standstill. Photo: R. S. Mortiss
A collision on the A1 at Colsterworth brought traffic to a standstill. Photo: R. S. Mortiss

The crash happened just after 9am and involved one vehicle which came off the road.

The driver was not injured.

A spokesperson for the police described it as a 'very lucky escape' and issued a reminder to 'always drive to the conditions of the road'.

The vehicle which was involved with a crash this morning (January 10)
The vehicle which was involved with a crash this morning (January 10)

A second crash took place one mile down the road and resulted in a man being taken to hospital.

The road is set to reopen fully after the recovery.

Grantham Traffic and Travel Maddy Baillie
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE