A road is temporarily closed while the fire service deals with some loose chimney stacks.

Road closures are currently in place on the B1174, High Street at Great Gonerby, as the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue work to safely deal with some loose chimney stacks.

This may result in delays, with authorities asking people to avoid the area if they can.

At 4.57pm today (Tuesday), police said: "It is expected that closures will remain for around an hour."