As a result of flooding, several roads near Grantham have closed.

These roads include: School Lane, Sedgebrook, Billingborough Road, Folkingham, Heath Lane, Great Ponton and Westborough Road, Long Bennington.

Flooding. Picture: iStock

This follows a yellow weather warning that has been issued today (Tuesday), with heavy rain expected.

Lincolnshire County Council are monitoring the flooding situation following the major disruption caused last week by Storm Babet.

Many roads were closed following the heavy rain and winds.