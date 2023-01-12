A road is "likely to be closed for some time" due to a "serious" collision, with an A1 sliproad affected.

The B1174 Spittlegate Level has been closed in both directions from the sliproad heading on to the A1 southbound to the other end of Spittlegate Level.

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that this is due to a serious collision involving a lorry and a car.

Police have closed the road. (61360575)

A spokesperson said: "The road is likely to be closed for some time – please avoid the area if you can.

"We will provide an update when we have one."