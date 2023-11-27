A road is now clear following a car overturning on the A1 earlier today (Monday).

The car crashed on A607 junction southbound, resulting in the A1 southbound from the A607 Harlaxton and Melton Mowbray Turn Off to the A52 closing.

The road is now open and traffic is moving as normal.

One witness says a car is overturned. Photo: RSM Photography

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 124 of today, reported at 10.25am relates to a single-vehicle collision near the A607 junction southbound where a car had overturned.

Traffic is queuing along the road. Photo: RSM Photography

“Minor injuries reported.