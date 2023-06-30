A road has been closed following a crash earlier this morning (Friday).

One vehicle crashed in Harlaxton Road, Grantham, at around 8am this morning.

The road has now reopened and traffic is moving slow, the AA reports.

The car crashed on Harlaxton Road, Grantham. Photo: Andrew Poulson

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We were called to a single car collision on Harlaxton road, Grantham at around 8am.

“Part of the road remains closed while we deal with the aftermath of the collision.

The road was closed this morning. Photo: RSM Photography

“The driver sustained what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”