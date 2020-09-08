Road closed following serious collision on Grantham road

Emergency services are currently dealing with a serious collision in Grantham.

Dysart Road is currently closed as a number of police cars and ambulances attend the scene on the industrial estate opposite Matalan.

Police are urging people to avoid the area while the emergency services are on scene.

Emergemcy services are currently at the scene of an incident on Dysart Road in Grantham. (42169272)

An eye witness has also reported seeing an air ambulance in the area.

More as we have it.