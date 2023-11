A road is closed following a three-vehicle crash.

Three vehicles were involved in a crash on the A1 northbound at Barrowby, the AA reports.

The road is closed from the A52 Barrowby turnoff to the B1174 Marston turnoff.

Traffic queues are being reported.

There are traffic queues of around 13 minutes.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.

The incident was first reported at 3.15pm today (Monday).