Part of the A1 was damaged as a result of a crash involving multiple vehicles last night (Tuesday) which closed the road for more than three hours.

Three vehicles crashed on the A1 northbound between the B668 at Stretton and A151 at Colsterworth at 7.25pm.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: "We were called to reports that three vehicles had collided at 7.25pm on the northbound carriageway of the A1, just before the A151 junction to Grantham.

The crash resulted in the road closing for several hours. Photo: RSM Photography (62318230)

"Police and EMAS [East Midlands Ambulance Service] both attended, along with [National] Highways due to the damage caused to the central reservation.

"Officers put out signs to reduce speeds on the road, and the road was also closed while the collision was cleared.

"There were no injuries reported, this was a damage-only collision.

"The road was cleared by 10.56pm."