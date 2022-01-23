I was sorry to read about the long-standing Clock shop in Westgate which closed recently due to the impending changes to Grantham High Street, especially the closure of the Guildhall Street/High Street junction.

This road closure will bring chaos to the area as vehicles will be forced to make the much longer detour via the junction opposite The Angel into Westgate in order to reach car parks and businesses in Guildhall Street, thus increasing pollution on the High Street.

Without this vital junction, traffic jams in the High Street will increase even more, especially during busy times. How can this closure possibly improve life for potential shoppers and shop keepers alike?

A one way system is due to be introduced to Grantham High Street. (54416978)

If people who need to use their cars are no longer able to easily access the Blue Row car parks (off Guildhall Street), they will simply take their business elsewhere, which will obviously result in even more empty business premises. I note that several shops have recently closed in Guildhall Street and have not been re-let. Closing this vital junction will not solve any problems. Without easily accessible car parking in the area there will be even less pedestrians.

Encouraging e-scooters and bikes to whizz along the High Street pavements will not help the remaining few pedestrians or shopkeepers, especially as they are unlikely to shop locally as there is nowhere for them to park their scooters and bikes securely.

Closing the High Street to southbound traffic will be another disaster, causing even more congestion at the Premier Court one-way system, Castlegate, Sankt Augustin Way and Wharf Road etc as confused drivers try to negotiate the proposed system. Add in the regular bridge-strike problems and diverted A1 traffic following an accident and the whole town will regularly be at a complete standstill. Will this really be a change for the better for any of us?

Whoever dreamt up these unbelievable proposed changes obviously does not live in Grantham and certainly doesn’t drive around our town. I wonder if they carried out major traffic surveys in all our town centre streets before making such decisions. If not, such surveys should be carried out immediately so they can hopefully see how their decisions will seriously affect local people and force even more shops to close.

I note that closing the Butcher’s Row/High Street junction a few years ago had a detrimental effect on shops there - several premises are empty and this once busy street now looks very run-down. Councillors take note, before it is too late!

Lynda North

Grantham

