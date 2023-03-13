Roads in the centre of Grantham will close for several days later this month as the Mid-Lent Fair returns.

Rides and attractions will once again fill Market Place, Westgate, Union Street, Conduit Lane, Welby Street and part of Guildhall Street (from Blue Court to Westgate).

The fair opens in Grantham for four days from Sunday, March 26, closing on the following Wednesday.

Road closures will be in place from 4am on Saturday, March 25 till 6am on Thursday, March 30.

The official fair opening will take place at the Dodgems in the Market Place at 2pm on the Sunday.

Leader of South Kesteven District Council Councillor Kelham Cooke said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming the Mid-Lent Fair to Stamford and Grantham once again.

“The fairs are a colourful part of our tradition and always hugely popular with residents and visitors alike.

“With over 100 rides and attractions for all ages to enjoy, it will be wonderful to see fantastic entertainment right here on our doorsteps."

The Mid-Lent Fair is on at Stamford from Monday, March 20 till Saturday, March 25, in Broad Street, Star Lane, Red Lion Square, Sheep Market, Castle Dyke and Bath Row.