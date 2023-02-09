Four village road closures that could affect motorists are planned for next week.

Anglian Water has planned three road closures in Oasby over the next few days, as well as one on a street that connects Barrowby and Harlaxton.

The Drift in Harlaxton is set to be closed for three days between February 14 and 16, as a new connection to the water main is added.

Meanwhile, the first planned works in Village Street, Oasby, begin on February 13 for one day between 9am and 4pm.

A different section of Village Street will be closed on the following day for the same time period.

Anglian Water will carry out manhole cleaning and maintenance works on these two days.

On February 15, Ancaster Lane in Oasby will be closed between 9am and 4pm, also for manhole cleaning and maintenance works.