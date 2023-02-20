Residents have been given advance notice of a scheme to resurface a road with multiple potholes.

Ancaster Parish Council shared a letter from Lincolnshire County Council which provided details of work to resurface Ermine Street.

From March 23, the road will be closed overnight so the works can be carried out for an expected period of 10 nights from 7pm until 6am.

The message left on the potholed Ermine Street in Ancaster. Photo: Steve Cullington (61621298)

On January 1, villagers woke to see messages had been sprayed on the road demanding that its potholes were fixed.

The messages included 'fix me', 'I'm f***ed' and 'road tax?'.

LCC confirmed that no work will take place on Saturday and Sunday nights and that dates may be subject to change if preceding works overrun or are delayed due to poor weather.

A map of where the resurfacing works will take place via LCC. (62546571)

The letter said: "I am sorry for any inconvenience which these works may cause. Your co-operation and tolerance will be appreciated."