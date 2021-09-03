Police are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the A1 North at Colsterworth.

The incident is reported to be causing large tailbacks in both lanes from Stretton.

According to AA, one lane is closed and traffic is queuing for eight miles due to the accident on A1 Great North Road Northbound between A151 and B6403.

A road traffic collision is affecting traffic on the A1 at Colsterworth. Photo: R Mortiss (50872329)

Lincolnshire Police Control Room tweeted: "Please avoid this area where possible."