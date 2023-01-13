Deaths on Lincolnshire’s roads rose by 19% last year - but the number of fatalities was still the second lowest in years.

A total of 48 people were killed on the county’s roads in 2020, according to figures provided by the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership.

That is more than the 40 fatalities which occurred in 2021, the lowest number of deaths in recent years.

Figures have shown the number of deaths on Lincolnshire's roads in 2022

“Far too many people have lost their lives on Lincolnshire’s roads,” said LRSP senior manager Steve Batchelor.

“Every single life represents an unimaginable tragedy for the friends and family of those involved.”

The number of fatalities in recent years - peaking in 2019 - are: 2022 - 48, 2021 - 40, 2020 - 50, 2019 - 54, 2019 - 56, 2017 - 49, 2016 - 54.

In recent years the LRSP have worked with Lincolnshire Police, The Police and Crime Commissioner for Lincolnshire, Lincolnshire County Council, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and the public with the aim of improving safety and reducing death and injury on the roads.

Recent initiatives include increased motorcycle training and awareness, and the introduction of Operation Snap, which allows motorists to alert police to potential offences using dashcam footage.

Speed awareness re-education training was delivered to more than 25,000 people in 2022 while the introduction of a Roads Policing Team to Lincolnshire Police is providing a significant, targeted Police presence while school road safety education is at an all-time high.

Lincolnshire has the fifth-longest road network nationally, with no motorways and little dual carriageway with an economy which introduces a range of different road users including HGVs, LGVs, caravans, and motorcycles to fast moving single carriageway, rural roads.