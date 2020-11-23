Road in Grantham closed by police following serious accident

Police have closed Sankt Augustin Way in Grantham following an accident involving at least two vehicles.

Fire engines and ambulances were seen rushing to the incident at about 4.45pm.

It has happened on the road near Asda and its petrol station.

Vehicles have been badly damaged in the collision on Sankt Augustin Way. (43242203)

A witness told the Journal that the accident involved a van and a car and both have suffered serious damage.

Barrowby Road is also closed for bridge maintenance so drivers are advised to stay away from the area.