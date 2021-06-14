A town centre road has been closed to traffic this afternoon after a sink hole appeared.

An emergency closure of Avenue Road has been made and traffic is being diverted.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council highways said: "We have had to put an emergency closure on Avenue Road after a sinkhole opened up. We're investigating the cause.

Avenue Road has been closed to traffic after this sink hole appeared. (48184326)

"We appreciate this will cause some disruption in Grantham, so thank you to residents for bearing with us."

It has been reported that it may be a few days before the road can be opened to traffic again.