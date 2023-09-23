A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test following a crash.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the single vehicle crash at 4.25 this morning (Saturday) on the A52 at Barrowby.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 68 of today, reported at 4.25am, relates to a single-vehicle collision on the A52 Barrowby.

There was a single vehicle crash on the A52 at Barrowby. Photo: RSM Photography

“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty.

“He remains in custody.”

The road was partially blocked from Barrowby up to Bingham.