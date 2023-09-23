Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Man arrested on suspicion of failing to provide breath test following crash on A52 at Barrowby

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 08:55, 23 September 2023
 | Updated: 09:02, 24 September 2023

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test following a crash.

Lincolnshire Police were called to the single vehicle crash at 4.25 this morning (Saturday) on the A52 at Barrowby.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 68 of today, reported at 4.25am, relates to a single-vehicle collision on the A52 Barrowby.

There was a single vehicle crash on the A52 at Barrowby. Photo: RSM Photography
There was a single vehicle crash on the A52 at Barrowby. Photo: RSM Photography

“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty.

“He remains in custody.”

The road was partially blocked from Barrowby up to Bingham.

Accidents Grantham Human Interest Traffic and Travel Transport Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE