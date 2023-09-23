Man arrested on suspicion of failing to provide breath test following crash on A52 at Barrowby
Published: 08:55, 23 September 2023
| Updated: 09:02, 24 September 2023
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a breath test following a crash.
Lincolnshire Police were called to the single vehicle crash at 4.25 this morning (Saturday) on the A52 at Barrowby.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 68 of today, reported at 4.25am, relates to a single-vehicle collision on the A52 Barrowby.
“A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen of breath and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty.
“He remains in custody.”
The road was partially blocked from Barrowby up to Bingham.