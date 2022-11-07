A road has been reopened following a crash between two cars in which one driver suffered serious injuries.

The incident on the A153 at Honington, north of Grantham, was reported at 6pm yesterday (Sunday).

The collision involved a grey BMW X4 and a white Mercedes A180. The driver of the Mercedes sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The A607 at Honington was closed following a crash on Sunday evening. Photo: RSM Photography (60468214)

Firefighters used cutting equipment to release one casualty from one of the vehicles.

The passenger of the Mercedes was uninjured. The driver of the BMW sustained injuries but they are not believed to be life changing.

The passengers of the BMW sustained minor injuries.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said the road was closed overnight because there is oil on the road which is being removed this morning.

Two drivers sustained injuries in the crash at Honington. (60470805)

A nearby resident, Chris Hainstock, said: "The accident on A153 was a serious one. It was at the junction with the A607 just north of Barkston.

"There were dozens of emergency vehicles and the air ambulance came around 8pm."