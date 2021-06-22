A town centre road is likely to remain closed until the end of the week after a sink hole appeared.

Avenue Road has been closed to traffic since last Monday after the hole appeared in the middle of the road on Saturday, June 12.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams are currently carrying out repairs to a small section of sewer pipe on Avenue Road in Grantham following the appearance of a sink hole in the road.

Avenue Road has been closed all week due to a sink hole. (48316166)

"Once this is completed, we will be backfilling the hole and road surface, with a view to re-opening the road by the end of the week.

“A road closure is still in place with a diversion route while this work is completed. We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing, and thank local residents and road users for their patience while we return things to normal.”