Road reopens in Grantham after traffic chaos caused by pothole repairs

By Graham Newton
graham.newton@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:55, 03 November 2022
 | Updated: 13:58, 03 November 2022

A road which has been closed throughout the week for repairs, causing long traffic delays, has been reopened.

Sandon Road was reopened this afternoon after being closed since Monday for pothole repairs.

Nearby Beacon Road and Stonebridge Road have also been closed. It is hoped they will also reopen today.

Sandon Road has reopened to traffic. Photo: RSM Photography (60421934)
Lincolnshire County Council highways department said earlier today that it had been unable to repair the roads over the half-terms holiday.

New Beacon Road is expected to reopen soon. Photo: RSM Photography (60421937)
It was responding to motorists who were complaining about the timing of the repairs which have seen the town centre clogged with traffic.

